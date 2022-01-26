DPD Officer Fired After Video Goes Viral In Deep Ellum

One year later and the family of a DFW man is finally getting justice after Officer Melvin Williams punched him multiple times outside Off the Cuff Bar on Elm Street. See video below.

In fact, this wasn’t the first time Williams had gotten caught up; he was involved with two other severe cases last Summer when there was civil unrest in the city. One case involves Vincent Doyle, a 21-year-old who was shot in the eye with a sponge round leaving him with a vision impairment. When asked about his experiences, Doyle said, “I remember seeing his laser and I thought, ‘Are you trying to shoot at me?’ and all of a sudden it was like, Boom. I thought I had been shot for real.” Another case involves another DFW man Brandon Saenz, who had to have his eye removed when Williams also shot him with a 40 mm sponge round.

DPD has confirmed that Officer Williams has been taken off the streets and is on administrative duty until the cases are resolved.

