The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

50 Cent may be the mind behind the mystery of the BMF franchise future productions. But Lil Meech has just confirmed on instragram live that the BMF show

will have more life in season 2. Detroit will get more shine on the true story of young hustlers making their way to the top of their empires.

P-skillz (@Pskillzflo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: