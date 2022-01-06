AT&T Stadium Named Possible Super Bowl LVI Replacement Venue Option

Super Bowl LVI is slated to take place on Sunday, February 13, at a new Stadium in Inglewood, California, right outside of Los Angeles, called SoFi Stadium.

A representative of the Dallas Cowboys front office told WFAA that the team and league have reached out and engaged in preliminary discussions about AT&T Stadium serving as an emergency site for the 2022 Super Bowl due to possible COVID restrictions concerns in California causing problems with playing the game in California.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told WFAA that they have reached out to several clubs and venue’s to inquire availability. As of now, there is no event scheduled for the Cowboy’s home field on Super Bowl Sunday.

The last time AT&T Stadium hosted the Super Bowl was in 2011, when the Packers and Steelers met for Super Bowl XLV. About 103,219 fans attended that game, a figure shy of an all-time Super Bowl record.