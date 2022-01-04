Florida Rapper J $tash Reportedly Killed Girlfriend & Then Himself In Front Of Her 3 Children

The New Year began on a shockingly violent and extremely sad note for three young boys after their mother was allegedly murdered in front of them by her boyfriend, Florida rapper J $tash, before he turned the gun on himself.
Many outlets are reporting that the 28-year-old music artist, born Justin Joseph, allegedly committed the crime on New Yer’s Day at a Temple City home in California. The victim, a 27-year-old woman believed to be Jeanette Gallegos, had multiple gunshot wounds when the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrived. They also found the body of J $tash, who appeared to have an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
More on this tragic story below, via KTLA:
“‘Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it’s a murder-suicide,’ said Lt. Derrick Alfred.
The woman’s three children, ranging in age from 5 to 11, were removed from the home after deputies arrived. They lived in the home and were unharmed, officials said.
A gun was found at the scene.
No further details about the incident have been released.
About an hour after the investigation began, authorities asked motorists to avoid the area amid the ongoing investigation.”
This unfortunately isn’t the first time J $tash was in the news for domestic violence. Back in 2014 during the start of his career, the former Rich the Kid associate faced charges for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Danielle Phaeton after an altercation in New York. At the time, she wrote in a since-deleted Tumblr post in regards to the incident that he “brutally punched me in the face repeatedly with his fists while I became slowly unconscious in blood in his Brooklyn apartment bed.”
We send our condolences to the three boys that lost their mother at the hands of a man that was clearly disturbed.
