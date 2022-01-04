Winning $16.25 Million Texas Lotto Ticket Is Floating Around DFW

They say you’re more likely to get hit by a meatier than you are to win the lottery.

Get it? Ha! Well if not-get this; One lucky RaceTrac in Flower Mound at 1809 Justin Road was hit by the winning Texas Lottery ticket-and the winner doesn’t even know! Gary Grief, the executive director of the Texas Lottery said, “It was a very happy new year for one lucky Texas Lottery player, and we look forward to meeting the first Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022. If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

Check your Quick Pick ticket to match all six of the numbers drawn on Jan. 1. The winning numbers were 1-16-19-39-42-46.

