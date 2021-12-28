Latto Fires Back At Cleveland Rapper Big Indo’s Claims Of Stealing Her Song

A new beef in the world of Hip-Hop has emerged.

This go round, Latto is facing off against Big Indo. The Cleveland rapper has gone public with her words against Latto, blasting the artist with claims that she stole her song and style.

So are the records and visuals a little too close for comfort? You be the judge.

Here’s what Complex had to say:

Big Indo called out Latto after she teased her new song on Instagram, which sees Latto wearing an iced-out bikini and panties while walking a goat. “NOT THE BEAT TOO just higher tempo I’m sick cause I looked up to LATTO it look like she been lookin up to me tho or her team stealin sauce,” Indo wrote on IG while comparing clips of her song and Latto’s unreleased track. “I obviously got million dollar ideas.”

Check out Indo’s IG post of Latto’s video teaser below.

Never one to bite her tongue, Latto replied to the allegations online with a post of her own.

“It’s givin… nobody.” She she wrote in a series of captions on her IG story. “Y’all really think I’m 1 of the 14 ppl that listened to her before??? Lmao I cannot make this shit up. I’m over here frustrated af cause IVE NEVER HEARD OF OR SEEN SHAWTY EVER IN MY LIFE!!!! DON’T FLATTER YOURSELF!”

“Like I said … my mamma can drop dead right now if I’m lying,” she continued.

