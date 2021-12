The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Sound and looks like Future is happy to be back outside doing concerts. Listen and watch the vibes as the ATL legend rocks the Cali crowd while even bringing out

the Chi Town native Kanye. Did you like the F up some Commas freestyle courtesy of Ye himself. Then go listen to the crowds response during his first track on stage,

during Future’s headlining show.

Pskillz ( @PskillzFlo)

