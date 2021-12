The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Welp, I guess you can take moms out the hood, but you can’t take the hood out of moms. Check out Da Baby putting his mom on blast for trying to

steal from the hotel . Open the bag, and wala the silverware and more were on the way through airport security. It appears to be all fun and games on Da Baby‘s behalf ,

although moms looked serious serious for the easy come up.

