Teyana Taylor’s Super Body Needs A Break

Just two weeks ago Teyana Taylor was in Dallas killing the stage at The Factory in Deep Ellum!

Seems like our girl has been working EXTRA hard lately and now it’s taking a toll on her body. The R&B singer took to social media to share with fans in Connecticut that she would be missing the show after her body just “gave out.”

She was forever grateful to celebrity friends Ari Lennox and Sevyn for holding it down in her absence. Get well soon Teyana! The last rose petal isn’t quite ready to fall!

