Cowboys Head Coach McCarthy Tests Positive For COVID

You read that headline right!

Hang on Dallas Cowboys fans! Our head coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for the ‘rona’ and has been assigned COVID-19 protocols effective today! Unfortunately, he will not be in attendance for Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. Sources from ‘America’s Team’ say that he will still be included on all meetings and plans virtually until he is cleared to hit the field again. In a statement, the team said McCarthy “will continue to direct, and be in involved in, all meetings and game preparations on a virtual basis for the remainder of the week, including Thursday’s meetings in New Orleans.”

This news comes after other staff members of the organization have also been placed on leave including offensive line coach Joe Philbin, assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko, strength and conditioning coordinator Harold Nash, and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith for this weeks game. The only player that will be out this week due to COVID is right tackle Terrence Steele, while wide receiver Amari Cooper is expected to return today after missing the last two games being on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Let’s keep our foot on the gas! Our boys are looking to good to pump the brakes now!

