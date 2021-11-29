Fires Blazes Through Ft. Worth Apartments

This morning around 2:45 AM an unusual fire sparked and spread through at least 16 apartment units in the 8700 Block of North Normandale. At least 100 firefighters arrived on scene to help extinguish the blaze glaring through The Cassidy at Western Hills community. First responders described a heavy flame coming through the roof of the building that took at least 45 minutes to put out. No injuries or fatalities have been reported, yet at least 40 tenants have been displaced. American Red Cross was on the scene to assist those effected. The Ft. Worth Fire Department shared updates via their Twitter account.

For more information on how you can help those affected, visit Red Cross DFW.

The Kickback W/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow me on Twitter @yojazziblack

Also On 97.9 The Beat: