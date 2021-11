The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

After days of the sadden news about Young Dolph passing, his protege Key Glock opens up to share a few moments of current life. Press play to see the visual & memorial put together to show respect for the Memphis Legend.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: