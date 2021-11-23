Erica Banks Holds It Down For The Triple D At 2021 AMA’s

The Annual AMA’s is back like it never left with A-List celebrities pouring in left and right! This year, the South had something to say as Desoto, TX native Erica Banks racked up two major nominations for ‘Favorite Female Hip Hop Artist’ and ‘Best Trending Song’ for “Bussit” ! Her glam squad came through as she is featured amongst artists like Dua Lipa and Kali Uchis as Best Dressed. See the beat below!

As if the MF Flow Queen isn’t already stirring up the rap game, she surprised fans with the release of a new single titled “On They Neck” -and she is INDEED ON THEY! You can find the song featured in the new Netflix movie Bruised starring Halle Berry! The soundtrack brings an all female hip-hop lineup, the FIRST of its kind!

