It appears as if the justice for the recent killing of Memphis super star Young Dolph will be served soon. Press play for some updated facts regarding the case. The alleged get away car for the suspects was towed away from around the corner from the cookie shop from the original murder scene.

Pskillz (@Pskillzflo)

