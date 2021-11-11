Somebody Make Our U.S. Vets A Plate

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Happy Veterans Day to ALL of our DFW heroes who served or are currently serving in our U.S. army! Thank you to their families for their strength and support!

If we had enough free tickets to giveaway to all of you, trust us-WE WOULD, but down in Texas the next best thing to show appreciation is by feeding folks! Luckily places like Outback Steakhouse and Smoothie King are ready to do what you’ve done for us- SERVE. Want to know where you can get your grub on for all your sacrifices? Check out the list from USA today to see where it all goes down!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9a-3p , Saturdays 1p -4p | Follow me on IG @jazziblack , Follow me on Twitter @yojazziblack

Also On 97.9 The Beat: