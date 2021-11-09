We Finally Found Kevin Hart Court Side On Daddy Duty

CLOSE
We haven’t seen the Philly comedian and global icon Kevin Hart, in the public eye much. Ever since his friendly back n forth beef with Nick Cannon.
Kevin has been under the radio until now. Going for dad of the year, check out the funny man himself in action on a mission mission for his son . California courtside
with a task at hand, Did he just become father of the year at the same time? Press play to see what Russell & Ad gave up to Kevin’s son.
