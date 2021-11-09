DFW
HomeDFW

We Finally Found Kevin Hart Court Side On Daddy Duty

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

We haven’t seen the Philly comedian and global icon Kevin Hart, in the public eye much. Ever since his friendly back n forth beef with Nick Cannon.

Kevin has been under the radio until now. Going for dad of the year, check out the funny man himself  in action on a mission mission for his son . California courtside

with a task at hand, Did he just become father of the year at the same time? Press play to see what Russell & Ad gave up to Kevin’s son.

Courtside , jokes , Kevin Hart , LA Lakers , nick cannon , Shoes Check

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
Nas and Erykah Badu perform at State farm arena
46 photos
Videos
Close