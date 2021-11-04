Yung Bleu Has A Pet Monkey

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

TMZ caught Yung Bleu out with his emotional pet monkey, Moon Vandross. Yung Bleu probably wanted a spider monkey which remains small but instead was sold a baboon which gets pretty big. The “Baddest” singer isn’t mad about the mixup and did some research and found they type of monkey he has won’t get too big so hopefully it’ll work out. The two seem to have a good bond. Check out the video HERE.

He’s the cutest!

Source: TMZ.com

