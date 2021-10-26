Financial Advisor Bitcoin Rodney Explains How Beginners Can Tap Into Cryptocurrency And Profit

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

There used to be a huge emphasis on coming from a lineage of “old money,” but now it’s looking like the world is embracing a whole new wave of monetary gain through the growing popularity of cryptocurrency.

For those curious about stepping into the future of finance, we brought the homie Bitcoin Rodney onto the show to run down some beginners guide information on how to start investing in digital currency.

Debunking myths and giving some helpful advice, Bitcoin Rodney broke down everything from choosing the right coin to invest in all the way to how many millionaires cryptocurrency is actually making per day — believe us, its a lot! You’ll also be able to get the message delivered in-person at his upcoming Reinvent Yourself With Crypto conference in Miami this November, which he gives more info on in the video below.

Learn the facts about digital currency from Bitcoin Rodney on The Morning Hustle:

