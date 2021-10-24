NBA Youngboy Still Behind Bars Due To Pending Gun Case in Cali

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

NBA Youngboy is getting out. The Baton Rouge rapper with a promising career despite a penchant for breaking the law has been released from custody.

Youngboy’s attorneys proposed an elaborate plan to secure the release of their client, who has been in jail since April due to gun-related charges that include possession of a firearm as a felon. According to The Advocate, NBA Youngboy would have a recording studio in his own home as well as personal security that consists of former soldiers. Despite a long rap sheet, his lawyers asserted the purchase of a home in Utah meant NBA Youngboy, born Kentrell Gaulden, was serious about not getting any more trouble and his record label’s chairman also testified on his behalf.

However, another charge in Los Angeles of being a felon in possession of a firearm potentially was going to put a snag in his release. But the rapper’s attorneys, Drew Findling and Andre Belanger, tell TMZ that their client is getting out so long as he pays up and stays put.

Despite prosecutors saying NBA Youngboy posed a threat to society, Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick was swayed enough to allow the rapper to post $1.5 million property bond or put $500,000 cash into a trust account overseen by his attorneys before a release to home confinement.

In September, NBA Young Boy released Sincerely, Kentrell which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart. YoungBoy was being held at St. Martin Parish Correctional Center in Louisiana.

