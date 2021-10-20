‘Our Kind Of People’ Rolls Into Episode 5 With More Sleek Looks

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Costume designer Jimmy Hawkins did not come to play with primetime television! Each week he gives the Our Kind of People audience loads of fashion inspiration and this week was no different. From blue hues to bright oranges the cast, once again, stylishly brought the heat this week.

Raymond Dupont (played by Morris Chestnut) was absolutely fly in a tan, pin stripe suit. Pairing the suit with a purple printed tie and purple pocket handkerchief was genius. It added jazz to the neutral-colored suit.

Green looks good on Angela Vaughn (played by Yaya DaCosta). This textured blazer paired with a white camisole goes perfectly with her gold hoop earrings. It’s a perfect boss look that is bold, yet not too aggressive.

How fabulous is this look on Angela? Mixing soft colors with texture is definitely a fashion statement. We love these striped, wide leg pants, silk collar shirt, and pink drop earrings. The gray blazer tops the look off and gives it a chic vibe. To put the look on the center stage, Angela wore her hair back in a long ponytail.

Angela stole the show in this one-shoulder, bright orange look. The color goes perfectly with her cinnamon colored skin tone. Her beautiful hair was wrapped up in braid with hair hanging in the back. The gold earrings and the red lip bring the entire ensemble together. Hot!

Navy blue works well with Leah Franklin Dupont (played by Nadine Ellis). If classy was a look, this is it. We are digging the fit and flare of the dress and the broach added the perfect touch to the look.

The colors were on point for this episode, and Angela’s daughter Nikki (Alana Bright) looked darling in her sherbet-colored get up. Gold is the ideal accessory for colors like this and Nikki’s jewelry fit this look to a tee.

This blue looks dreamy on Angela, and we can’t stop staring! The pleated fabric works great with Angela’s frame, and we love that she pulled her hair up to accentuate the neck of this dress and that she kept her accessories simple so that the dress could stand out even more.

DON’T MISS…

Fashion Continues To Take A Leading Role On ‘Our Kind Of People’ Episode 4

Yaya DaCosta Brings The Heat In A Fiery Red Blazer On Ep. 3 Of ‘Our Kind Of People’

Here Is The Fashion We Loved On This Week’s Episode of Fox’s ‘Our Kind Of People’

‘Our Kind Of People’ Rolls Into Episode 5 With More Sleek Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: