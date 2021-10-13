Boosie Goes Live & Talks About Being Arrested

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The Louisiana legend Boosie has had a long 2 weeks. After. getting kicked off a major tour, he now was recently arrested. Press play to hear why he was arrested for inciting a riot.

There is always two sides to a story. Lets hear Boosie‘s version of what happen that caused him to hang out with YFN Lucci behind bars. He has since posted bond and boom here we are learning

about the details of the recent arrest.

Pskillz (@Pskillzflo)

