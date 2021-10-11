National News
HomeNational News

Local Georgia Election Board Takes Swift Action Against Employees Accused Of Shredding Voter Registration Applications

The Georgia secretary of state's office issued a misleading statement accusing Fulton County officials of destroying voter registration applications, when facts indicate the two employees involved were immediately terminated.

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE
Protesters Rally Against Georgia Voting Bill HB531

Source: Megan Varner / Getty

N

ews broke Monday afternoon that a metro Atlanta election board dismissed two employees for allegedly shredding voter registration applications. CBS 46 reported the employees in question have not been identified but were immediately terminated Friday after supervisors were informed of the situation.   

So far, it is unclear what the employees’ motive may have been. Local news reports indicate the employees may have shredded applications before fully processing them. (Read the entire CBS 46 report here).   

According to a press statement, Fulton County Registration & Elections Director Richard Barron referred the former employees to the secretary of state’s investigation division. Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts also referred the matter to the district attorney.   

The news comes just a week after the registration deadline to participate in the 2021 municipal elections. Atlanta and several other areas around the state have municipal elections, with early voting beginning this week.   

Responding to the news, the Georgia Secretary of State’s office shared that 300 applications were potentially destroyed. Some could see the statement released by the secretary of state’s office as an attempt to push a narrative supporting the county’s takeover by the state. The release blames the county for shredding voter registration applications when the current facts indicate two employees acting of their own accord took such actions.   

“The Department of Justice needs to take a long look at what Fulton County is doing and how their leadership disenfranchises Fulton voters through incompetence and malfeasance,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the statement. “The voters of Georgia are sick of Fulton County’s failures.”  

Georgia voters are sick of many things, including secretaries of state who play politics with the office. 

Fulton County is Georgia’s most populous county and has had noted issues with election administration in the past. While Fulton County has had its share of challenges, a review by an independent monitor Carter Jones found the county had improved in its election administration between the 2020 general election and the Senate runoff earlier this year.   

In a June 2021 interview with the Associated Press, Jones said the mismanagement issues persisted.  

“Fulton needs to address these mismanagement issues because they are becoming serious,” Jones told the Associated Press. “I mean, the eyes of the world are on the county, and, you know, they’ve got butterfingers.”  

Fulton County residents with questions are encouraged to call the Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections at 404-612-7030.  Voters can also check their registration on Georgia’s My Voter Page before heading to the polls. 

See Also:  

OP-ED: Who Will Draw The Lines?  

Without Intervention, The Climate Crisis May Result In Voter Suppression 

RNC Trump Presser with Giuliani

A Journey Of L's: Rudy Giuliani And Son Get Banned From Fox News After Pushing 'The Big Lie'

9 photos Launch gallery

A Journey Of L's: Rudy Giuliani And Son Get Banned From Fox News After Pushing 'The Big Lie'

Continue reading A Journey Of L’s: Rudy Giuliani And Son Get Banned From Fox News After Pushing ‘The Big Lie’

A Journey Of L's: Rudy Giuliani And Son Get Banned From Fox News After Pushing 'The Big Lie'

UPDATED: 3:05 p.m. ET, Sept. 24, 2021 Originally published April 28 The consequences of showing blind loyalty to former President Donald Trump continue to reveal themselves in the most amazing of ways for Rudy Giuliani. Fresh off of a suspected drunken speech following a telling denial about his alleged alcoholism, the man who never actually lived up to his "America's Mayor" nickname has reportedly been banned from Fox News, largely seen as the televised bastion of conservative extremism. MORE: Video Shows 'Drunk' Rudy Giuliani Slurring Words In 9/11 Speech Weeks After Saying He's 'Not An Alcoholic' That the cable network won't even have Giuliani -- and his son, Andrew -- speaks volumes, and much more clearly than his slurred words address at a Sept. 11 dinner where he unsuccessfully tried to distance himself from accused pedophile Prince Andrew. https://twitter.com/StompTheGOP/status/1441412902133530624?s=20 But we digress... Politico broke the news on Friday afternoon that the Giuliani boys actually learned of their Fox News fate the night before Sept. 11, which may have explained the former New York City Mayor's apparent intoxication in what could have been an effort to numb the pain of having the right-wing network turn on him. There was no reason provided. However, Politico reminded readers during "a 2018 FBI deposition that became public last month, Giuliani admitted he would push lies about HILLARY CLINTON on Fox News, referring to it as “throwing a fake.” [caption id="attachment_4215555" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives during a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2021 in New York City. | Source: Pool / Getty[/caption] For two years investigators inquired into whether Giuliani had any illegal dealings lobbying Ukraine officials in 2019 for information regarding Trump's adversaries including President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The feds are also looking into whether Giuliani attempted to undermine the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch. Prosecutors eventually charged his Ukrainian associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, in 2019 and a trial is scheduled to begin in October. With new administration officials seated at the Department of Justice, his placement of protection ceases to exist. Yet and still, instances like being suspended from Fox News adds to a tallying roll of Giuliani's public fall from grace, much of which was already very apparent to Black communities who were privy to his inner workings after five decades of languishing in the political spotlight. At the height of his praise, he was heralded for helping to take down New York City's mafia bosses in the '80s and then successfully won his bid for mayor in the 1990s. After the September 11 attacks, Giuliani was considered "America's Mayor," only to morph into an obstructer of democracy as one of the main lie-spreaders around Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election. From spreading racist conspiracy theories to upholding harmful policies like stop-and-frisk in New York City, Giuliani will belong to a different hall of fame unless revisionist histories save him from his continued downfall.

 

Local Georgia Election Board Takes Swift Action Against Employees Accused Of Shredding Voter Registration Applications  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Close