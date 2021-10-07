Active Shooter Advice From A Professional

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

There comes a time in life , when one has to know how to react in unfortunate situations. Professional experienced , former police captain Doug Parisi , called into the station & discussed a few important things to know when a immediate threat is in your surroundings. Officer Doug has had personal experience with active shooter altercations. Press play for some insight per experts, in other states and what research has found in regards to recent school shootings.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: