Timberview High School Shooting in Arlington

Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas is currently on lockdown where all students and staff are being held in their classrooms after reports of an active shooter on campus.

Mansfield ISD confirmed Arlington police and other neighboring law enforcement agencies are investigating. Fox 4 reports a shooting with multiple injuries and multiple shooting victims.

Dozens of people and heavy police activity can be seen from a chopper view. The Mansfield ISD has begun the reunification process with families. Officials reported students are being safely escorted to busses now.

Parents are being told to go to the Center of Performing Arts to pick up their students, located at 1110 West Debbie Lane in Mansfield. Police say students will eventually be bussed to the location after the school is completely secured and officers will be present on the scene.

*More information on this as we receive updates*

