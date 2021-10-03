Happy National Taco Day! (Monday, October 4th)

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Today is National Taco Day! While this might as well be a Texas holiday, it is safe to say that everyone loves tacos and it’s one of the most versatile foods ever and could even be it’s own food group. You can have tacos for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even dessert! So if you’re looking for discounted or free tacos, I got you! Plus here’s a list of my favorite places to eat tacos!

If you’re a 7-Eleven Rewards member get 10 mini tacos for $1

If you’re a fan of Taco Bell, order $15 of Taco Bell food and get $5 off, this is a perfect way to score points with your office buddies. Taco Bell is also giving away 10,000 tacos, while supplies last.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is celebrating with a deal on its breakfast and Baja tacos. Select tacos are on sale for $1.50 all day on October 4.

Taco Cabana celebrates National Taco Day with $1 tacos all day. El Pollo Loco is bringing back a fan-favorite, the crunch taco (October 4th – November 1st) which you can only get if you order via the website or app.

Kiki’s List Of Best Tacos In DFW

El Paisano’s (Dine in and have the salsa or two bowls!)

Torchy’s Tacos (Get the Fried Avocado Taco)

Fuel City (don’t forget the cup of corn)

Mi Cocina (Have the Mamba Taxi with your tacos)

Gloria’s (My favorite location is Arlington, have the meltdown and thank me later)

Cartel Taco Bar (Arlington, Texas)

Hit me up on social media and let me know what taco hotspot I missed!!

Source : Mashed.com