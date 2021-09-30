Watch Erica Banks Hold It Down On Wild n Out

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Looks like DFW very own Erica Banks made her Wildn Out appearance debut one to remember. Press play and check out the vibes and energy that

the Flow Queen brought out earlier this week on season 16’s Revolution vs the Evolution squads. Nick Cannon Wildn Out means more to this generation than ever before.

With all of the A list celebrities sliding through the show, not too many Dallas Fort Worth artist have made the cut yet. However the Buss it challenge creator has beat the

odds and raised the bar up a couple notches.

