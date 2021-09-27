Doja Cat Collaborates With BH Cosmetics For Her Very Own Makeup Collection

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Doja Cat is the latest celebrity to add beauty brand owner to her resume. The 3-time Grammy-nominated artist just launched her first ever makeup collection in collaboration with LA based indie beauty brand BH Cosmetics.

The #BHxDojaCat collection is “a mystical journey of discovery,” according to BH Cosmetics. It is “full of sumptuous textures, high-impact colors and electrifying metallics.” The collection includes:

The Mega Palette – a 36 Color Shadow Palette

Elements – a Mini Shadow Quad with 3 shades

Flora – Powder Blush Trio with 3 shades

Prism – Loose Powder Highlighter in 3 shades

Blooming – Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara

Goddess – Calligraphy Eyeliner in 3 shades

Metamorphosis – 10 Piece Brush Set with Bag

Reflection – Hand Mirror

Mirage – Lip Balm in 3 shades

Muse – Plumping Lip Gloss in 6 shades

Doja Cat’s love for makeup made this partnership a no-brainer. “This collaboration is such a full circle moment for me. I grew up doodling in school and always had an artistic eye, so naturally experimenting with makeup was a huge part of my life as a teenager,” she said.

You can shop the collection on BH Cosmetics, but come October 3rd the #BHxDojaCat collection will be available at Ulta Beauty.

“We couldn’t be more excited about launching this stellar collection at Ulta Beauty. It’s the perfect place to discover the luxurious quality of these products – they’re a real game-changer for the masstige makeup space,” said Alison Romash, deputy chief marketing officer & head of retail sales at BH Cosmetics.

I’m excited to see where this new partnership goes. Doja Cat has already dabbled a bit in the fashion arena with her PrettyLittleThing collaboration. A beauty line is the next best thing. What do you think? Will you be shopping the #BHxDojaCat collection?

