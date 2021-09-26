Moneybagg Yo’s Girlfriend Gifts Him 28.8 Acres Of Land For His Birthday

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Moneybagg Yo’s 30th birthday will be one he’ll never forget thanks to his girlfriend, Ari Fletcher and his team.

The “Wockesha” rapper was gifted 28.8 acres of land in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee by his girlfriend, Ariana Fletcher. “I’ve bought you a lifetime of income, literally. Generational wealth! 28.8 acres BABY! I love you. Happy birthday Moneybagg Yo. The deed is yours!” Ari posted on Instagram.

Moneybagg also got an impressive bag from Yo Gotti and the founder of N Less Entertainment, the $1.5 million cash gift was another big surprise for Moneybagg, he took to Instagram calling his special day the, “Best Bagg Day Ever.”

“Not Gone Lie [Ariana Fletcher] I Ain’t Expect No Gift Like This, 28.8 Acres!! 27 Football Fields Worth Of Land! U Gave It Fasho!! I Love U. Time To Start Building And Make More Millions!!!” Moneybagg wrote on Instagram.

