UPDATE: Nipsey Hussle’s Murder “Nervous” About Upcoming Trial

The accused killer of Nipsey Hussle will finally meet his fate. After several setbacks, including one where he refused to leave his cell and appear in court, Eric Holder will go stand trial for the murder of Nipsey Hussle on January 5, 2022.

His new attorney Deputy Public Defender Aaron Jansen, said his client is “nervous, but he knows it’s time to get the case moving to trial.” He also said Holder was experiencing “a substantial mental health issue” after the death of his mother and was “off his medication” the day the shooting of Hussle happened.

WHAT!! Um Eric Holder you need to keep that same energy, you left after arguing with Nipsey and got chili cheese fries and went back and killed him. You weren’t nervous at that time…

Hopefully Nipsey’s family will get closure and the justice they so desperately deserve.

