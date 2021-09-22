Twista “Glock,” Majid Jordan “Summer Rain” & More | Daily Visuals 9.21.21

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard anything new from Twista, but today Chicago’s fastest rapper returns with some new work and is still as quick with his bars as he’s ever been.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Glock,” Twista holes up in a armory laced with all kinds of heat while Twista handles and names each and every piece of toast he can get his hands on. 2nd Amendment fanatics are going to be going nuts with this joint. Just sayin.’

On a softer tip, Majid Jordan gets into the spirit of summer and for his clip to “Summer Rain” which features all kinds of visuals including some boxing, airplane ride and, well, rain. It’s kinda all over the place, but really entertaining.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DJ Swamp Izzo featuring Future, 22Gz, and more.

TWISTA – “GLOCK”

MAJID JORDAN – “SUMMER RAIN”

DJ SWAMP IZZO FT. FUTURE – “3 CELL PHONES”

DTE LIL DAYDAY – “GAMBLING”

PINK SIIFU FT. BBYMUTHA – “BIG OLE”

22GZ – “RETALIATION”

VADO & RICH ICE – “LET ‘EM FRONT”

DJ MUGGS & CRIMEAPPLE – “PAPAS”

