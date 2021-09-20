Watch Cedric The Entertainer, LL Cool J & TV’s Top Stars Perform Biz Markie Hit At Emmys

Hip-Hop has a long memory when it comes to its icons, and despite the tragic loss of Biz Markie back in July, those who grew up on his music still find a way to honor the New York artist in a way that is authentic to his unforgettably light-hearted spirit.

|| RELATED: ‘Friday’ & ‘House Party’ Actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson Reportedly Has Died ||

|| RELATED: Best And Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2021 Emmy Red Carpet ||

Sunday night (Sept. 19), Emmy host Cedric The Entertainer kicked off the show with a Hip-Hop jam fest that featured Biz Markie’s most popular hit, “Just A Friend.” But rather than steal all the microphone time for himself, he invited LL Cool J to join the medley, as well as Billy Porter, Rita Wilson, Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, and a host of others.

Sadly, Markie passed away at age 57. It was reported at the time that he had been dealing with complications from diabetes at the time of his death. But this is hardly the only occasion Biz has been shown love publicly in recent times.

Just last week, it was announced that Biz would have a street named after him in Long Island, New York. A post by Tara Davis, the late rapper’s widow, confirmed the news.

“In honor of the contributions Biz has achieved as an actor, beatboxer, DJ and philanthropist, his hometown of Patchogue Long Island will honor him with the renaming of South Street to Biz Markie Way!” Davis wrote below an Instagram photo.

“Thank you. [Tracey Todd] for spearheading this project, Patchogue Villiage Mayor, Paul Pontieri and The Greater Patchogue Foundation.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever 10 photos Launch gallery Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever 1. The Time Jerry Seinfeld And President Barack Obama Went Joyriding 1 of 10 2. ... He's The Coolest Dad Too Source:Pete Souza 2 of 10 3. The Obamas Arrive In Cuba Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. Barack Makes A Surprise Visit 4 of 10 5. Golfing In Hawaii Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. Nice Shot! 6 of 10 7. Barack Takes the Girls Biking Through Martha's Vineyard (2009) Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. We've Never Had A President THIS Funny 8 of 10 9. Barack On The Importance Of Junteenth Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. Halloween At The White House, How COOL IS THAT 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever [caption id="attachment_4156684" align="aligncenter" width="885"] Source: Raymond Hall / Getty[/caption] Our favorite and forever president celebrates a milestone today (August 4). Sixty years of life is a blessing - and today we want to take a moment to send birthday love to Barack Hussein Obama: 44th President of The United States, loving father & husband, and the coolest cat to ever walk the White House halls. So, without further ado, here are a few moments that solidified Barry O's spot as the ultimate Commander-In-Fleek.

Watch Cedric The Entertainer, LL Cool J & TV’s Top Stars Perform Biz Markie Hit At Emmys was originally published on wzakcleveland.com