The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Award winning singer and song writer Sevyn Streeter stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah’s Lemonade, ahead of her new album release “Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz.” The ‘Nasty Girl’ singer talks about the hands on approach she had with this album and how her creative process was different. Sevyn also talked about her CRAZY pen game and her process for giving away songs. Does colorism still play a role in Hollywood? Sevyn weighs in on her experiences and if she really sees change in the industry with more representation. Want to hear about some of Sevyn’s drunkest nights??? She spills allll the Lemonade during this interview. Make sure you grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that!

Sevyn Streeter Teases ‘Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz’, Talks Drunken Behavior, Mental Health + More! was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: