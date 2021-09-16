Sauce Walka Just Called Out Soulja Boy Via Big Foreign Flex

CLOSE
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Leave it up to the Sauce God aka Sauce Walker himself to get 50% petty & 50% messy towards Soulja Boy’s ranking across the internet. Press play to see how sauce
beats Soulja Boy aka Big Draco to the punch. Friendly flex alert, after mentioning being respected in Pop Smoke’s neighborhood . What type of foreign luxury machine did Sauce
Walker just drip on the scene with can be find in the link above.
Also On 97.9 The Beat: