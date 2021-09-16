Boosie Just Cashed Out For Momma

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Welp looks like Lil Boosie is trynna become son of the year. Check out the Louisiana legend pausing for the cause and gifting his mom her own 2021 Brand New Cadilac Escalade truck with the

peanut butter seats. The surprise reaction is priceless. Press play and listen for one thing she doesn’t want, and luckily won’t have to pay. Boosie is most def a momma’s boy after watching this

candid moment caught on tape.

