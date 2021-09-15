Big Worm, Blade, Tiffany Haddish All In One Room

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Looks like even the all star comedians & actors find the selves in simple challenges, that don’t involve crates, or buckets. Check out Tiffany Haddish, Wesley SnIpes, & even Faizon Love

anti up some cash for challenge ,that doesn’t require anything but strong arms and a heavy ego. Bill Belamy wasn’t backing down from any cash or trash talk, so here we are. Press play for behind

the scene lifestyle off duty, for these A list artist.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: