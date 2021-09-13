Singer, songwriter and producer LONR checked into the Quicksilvashow to talk new single ‘Read My Mind‘ featuring Yung Bleu out now! LONR explains the meaning behind his name in two versions. The first version of LONR ‘Land Of Nothing Real’ “is the place inside your head where all your visions, dreams and aspirations just run free”. The other version “is everything we see” for what it truly is.

LONR explains the positives and negatives of social media and relationships, he says, “there aren’t too many positives”.

He also has a single featuring H.E.R. out now, that already went # 1 on the Billboard charts. LONR is definitely on his way to the top!

Watch the official video of LONR featuring Yung Bleu ‘Read My Mind’ Out Now!

Check out the full interview below:

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INTERVIEWS FROM THE QUICKSILVA SHOW WITH DOMINIQUE DA DIVA

The Science Of Rotimi’s Hustle 13 photos Launch gallery The Science Of Rotimi’s Hustle 1. FAMILY Source: 1 of 13 2. FAMILY Source: 2 of 13 3. BELIEF Source: 3 of 13 4. BELIEF Source: 4 of 13 5. GRIT Source: 5 of 13 6. GRIT Source: 6 of 13 7. CRAFT Source: 7 of 13 8. CRAFT Source: 8 of 13 9. BALANCE Source: 9 of 13 10. BALANCE Source: 10 of 13 11. BALANCE Source: 11 of 13 12. The Science Of Rotimi’s Hustle Source: 12 of 13 13. The Science Of Rotimi’s Hustle Source: 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading The Science Of Rotimi’s Hustle The Science Of Rotimi’s Hustle

LONR’s New Single ‘Read My Mind’ Featuring Yung Bleu Out Now! was originally published on kysdc.com