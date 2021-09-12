Dallas native Deandra Kanu has been on two of the biggest dating reality shows, The Bachelor and Bachelor Nation Paradise. Now she’s kicking it with Young Jas for a little tea spillage about the shows, what you don’t know about The Bachelor or Bachelor Nation and more!

Deandra Kanu Shares Her ‘Bachelor’ Experience & More! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com