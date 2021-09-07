Phife Dawg ft. Redman & Illa J “French Kiss Trois,” Lil Yachty “Tunde” & More | Daily Visuals 9.6.21

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It’s been six years since the untimely death of Hip-Hop legend, Phife Dawg and while he’s sorely missed by the culture, we’re grateful for the work we’re still getting from the rap icon.

In his posthumous visuals to “French Kiss,” Phife’s memory lives on via childhood pictures and adolescent flicks while Redman and Illa J take to the park to enjoy the company of some grown and beautiful women. Rest In Power, Phife.

From the old school to the new, Lil Yachty seems to be enjoying the fruits of his labor and in his clip to “Tunde” politics with some peoples in his crib before hitting the block with his goons.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Skepta, Slim Thug featuring Canari, and more.

PHIFE DAWG FT. REDMAN & ILLA J – “FRENCH KISS TROIS”

LIL YACHTY – “TUNDE”

SKEPTA – “EYES ON ME”

SLIM THUG FT. CANARI – “SLATTY”

PESO PESO FT. THEREALDRIPPY – “BLOODA”

DEEBABY – “SHOOT OUT”

SHY GLIZZY – “NO FEELINGS”

TAFIA FT. RICK ROSS & BOBBY FISHSCALE – “BENYHANA”

T.Y. FT. BIG B – “TRAPPING ALL WINTER”

