DFW
HomeDFW

Soulja Boy Is Big Mad

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Seems as if Soulja Boy Is A little hot, after Kanye West Left him off the Donda Album. Dive in at your own risk to really understand why exactly Soulja felt played.

According to Big Draco and Kanye‘s text thread the two rappers were on the same page, vibe in regards to the collaboration. Even Soulja posted screen shot from old conversations.

Press play and then add your own 2 cents to the equation.

beef , Donda Album , Kanye West , Soulja Boy

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
Nas and Erykah Badu perform at State farm arena
46 photos
Videos
Close