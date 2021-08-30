Soulja Boy Is Big Mad

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Seems as if Soulja Boy Is A little hot, after Kanye West Left him off the Donda Album. Dive in at your own risk to really understand why exactly Soulja felt played.

According to Big Draco and Kanye‘s text thread the two rappers were on the same page, vibe in regards to the collaboration. Even Soulja posted screen shot from old conversations.

Press play and then add your own 2 cents to the equation.

