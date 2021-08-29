Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Is Finally Here [NEW MUSIC]

Kanye West took a year to finish Donda, his much-hyped 10th studio album named after his late mother Donda West. Between the July 2020 announcement of the album and the present day, he’s run for President (and failed in spectacular fashion), had wife Kim Kardashian West file for divorce, started his beef up again with Drake and caused fans to nearly revolt when he removed a JAY-Z verse in favor of DaBaby.

In other words, it’s been a usual amount of spectacle and controversy.

Early Sunday morning, West’s manager Bu Thiam revealed the album would be on streaming services at 8 AM EST and sure enough, it arrived with 26 tracks including JAY-Z back on “Jail,” guest appearances from Travis Scott, Westside Gunn, Jay Electronica, The LOX, Kid Cudi, The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Young Thug and a host of others.

As for why DaBaby’s verse didn’t make the final version of Donda? According to Bu, his manager wouldn’t clear the verse. The news infuriated West who reminded Bu DaBaby was the only person who publicly said he’d vote for Kanye for President. However, DaBaby’s manager’s Arnold Taylor is refuting claims on the verse being missing and it was quickly added to the finalized tracklist.

“This is CAP,” Taylor wrote on Instagram Sunday. “I woke up this morning to this social media bullshit. I never got a call or email from @kanyewest @__bu @johnmonopoly I just received it today and Cleared it in 2 seconds. Why wouldn’t I want a hit song out when #SCMG is all about the growth and culture of hip hop and my artist!!! To all of the media blogs and outlets don’t believe everything you see in a post, thank you!!! #SCMGSh*t.”

Stream DONDA in full below.

