The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Looks like the most trending and richest boxer Floyd Money MayWeather is back outside living his best life. Press play for the action.

He’s so rich he bought a self driving jet ski. Big kid indeed , although which adult wouldn’t wanna enjoy the ocean while relaxing? Keep watching

to peep what other kinda mobile wheels he decided to cop.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: