Anti-Vaxxing Capitol Riot Lawyer Who Defended Kyle Rittenhouse Is In Grave Condition With COVID-19

We really shouldn’t be making fun of or shouting “I told you so” at anti-vaxxers and COVID-19 deniers who end up hospitalized after contracting the virus, but there are certain people who make it hard to be compassionate.
Meet right-wing attorney John Pierce.
Pierce—a lawyer who once represented Kenosha shooter and conservative sweetheart, Kyle Rittenhouse, and is now representing 17 members of the Jan. 6, whiney white people rebellion…sorry, the Capitol riot—is a staunch conservative who, for months, had been using his Twitter account as a hub for anti-vaccine nonsense. Now, he’s a COVID-19 carrier who is hospitalized and on a ventilator, according to one of his colleagues.
Newsweek reported that on Wednesday, Pierce was due in court for a hearing for alleged Capitol rioter Shane Jenkins. When he didn’t show up, Pierce’s legal partner, Ryan Marshall told the judge, “Mr. Pierce is in the hospital, we believe, with COVID-19, on a ventilator, non-responsive.”
Again, this is no laughing matter. However, it’s understandable that some people might be fighting the urge to let out a snicker since just over a week ago, Pierce tweeted, “All I know is the entire 82nd Airborne couldn’t make me get an experimental government vaccine stuck in my arm.”
According to Newsweek, this was far from his first anti-vaccine and anti-science rodeo.
In late July, Pierce reportedly tweeted, “This whole thing is just beyond ridiculous at this point. Take your mask off and live your life. We are Americans. I can’t even believe this has to be said. If you want to do something about COVID, tell your Congressman to man up and declare war on the [Chinese Community Party].”
Before that, he celebrated the Fourth of July by expressing his contempt for a policy mandating that all members of the U.S. Army be vaccinated, calling it “a final-phase designed-purge of Patriotic Americans from the Army.”
“Prepare for anything and everything at this point. This goes deeper than anything I thought even a few months ago. No one should be taking any of these vaccines, least of all the military,” he continued.
Back in March, Pierce tweeted, “I personally think anyone who trusts the government to shoot some vague, unknown ‘vaccine’ in their arm for a virus with origin of a CCP biological weapons lab is taking a very big risk.”
So basically, we have a Capitol rioter attorney and ex-Rittenhouse attorney who is an anti-vaxxer and anti-masker who hates the government and only wishes to discuss COVID in the context of blaming China.
Somewhere, someone is turning in their right-wing nutjob Bingo card right now.
Pierce is far from the first anti-vaxxer and shunner of COVID restrictions to end up being infected by the virus, and he certainly won’t be the last.
Hopefully, he recovers and changes his tune.
Ignorance and misinformation get spread faster than the virus itself because of people like him, and we’re all paying for it—especially those who end up hospitalized or worse.
SEE ALSO:
‘Lean Not On Your Own Understanding’: Twitter Rips Laila Ali’s Loud And Wrong Anti-Vax Post On COVID-19
Coronavirus Karma: Anti-Masker Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tests Positive For COVID-19
Prayers Up: Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19
Prayers Up: Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19
1. Usain Bolt, Olympic gold medalist
1 of 64
2. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer
2 of 64
Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9— Clark Pena (@ClarkPenaEH) April 14, 2020
3. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta mayorSource:Getty 3 of 64
4. Herman Cain, former presidential candidateSource:Getty 4 of 64
5. Nick Cannon, entertainerSource:Getty 5 of 64
6. Ben Carson, former HUD SecretarySource:Getty 6 of 64
7. Dave Chappelle, comedianSource:Getty 7 of 64
8. Rep. Bonnie Watson ColemanSource:Getty 8 of 64
9. Manu Dibango, musicianSource:Getty 9 of 64
10. Dennis Dickson, NYPD employee
10 of 64
#COVID19 #covidheroes #NYPD announces first employee death due to coronavirus— Sabrina McDaniel (@Sabrina_McDa) March 27, 2020
RIP, Dennis Dickson pic.twitter.com/D10Do2p7oJ
11. Kevin Durant, NBA starSource:Getty 11 of 64
12. Larry Edgeworth
12 of 64
Prayers to the family of NBC’s Larry Edgeworth 💔🙏🏽 and my former colleagues at 30 Rock. He died after testing positive for #coronavirus. Larry would always offer to help me ...even after I moved to CBS. He just wanted to see another brother win. #IAmMyBrothersKeeper Rest 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TyXbiHs30d— DeMarco Morgan (@DeMarcoReports) March 20, 2020
13. Kenneth "Babyface" EdmondsSource:Getty 13 of 64
14. Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
14 of 64
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
15. Patrick Ewing, basketball legendSource:Getty 15 of 64
16. Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's dadSource:Getty 16 of 64
17. Vivica A. Fox, actressSource:Getty 17 of 64
18. Cori "Coco" Gauff, tennis starSource:Getty 18 of 64
19. Jimmy Glenn, legendary boxing trainerSource:Getty 19 of 64
20. Rudy Gobert
20 of 64
21. Louis Gossett Jr., actor, philanthropistSource:Getty 21 of 64
22. Lee Green, former college hoops star
22 of 64
It is with much sadness to inform all in my SJU family that we lost Lee Green to Covid-19 today. A Parade All-American who played 3 years at #SJUBB Lee was our warrior on those teams. A true lock em up defender that relished shutting down the best opponents. RIP Lee🙏🏻 #gone2soon pic.twitter.com/X4TIPbVvoU— Ron Linfonte (@SJU5) March 24, 2020
23. Charles Gregory, Tyler Perry's makeup artrist
23 of 64
24. Lewis Hamilton, Formula One driverSource:Getty 24 of 64
25. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub
25 of 64
Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb— B Michael (@bmichaelAmerica) April 15, 2020
26. Conan Harris, Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husbandSource:Getty 26 of 64
27. Antoine Hodge, opera singerSource:GoFundMe 27 of 64
28. Mike Huckaby, techno music pioneer and DJ
28 of 64
R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K— Dark Entries Records (@darkentriesrecs) April 25, 2020
29. Callum Hudson-OdoiSource:Getty 29 of 64
30. DL Hughley, comedian
30 of 64
#ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 21, 2020
31. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer
31 of 64
BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 8, 2020
32. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler
32 of 64
Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p -— Shawn Yancy (@ShawnYancyTV) May 20, 2020
He served at the pleasure of 11 U.S. Presidents... during his 55 years at the White House.
Last weekend, he passed from COVID-19.
My exclusive interview with the granddaughter of White House butler, Wilson Jerman is next! pic.twitter.com/SBiXbQLiud
33. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, actor
33 of 64
34. Paul Johnson, house music DJSource:Getty 34 of 64
35. Jim Jones, rapperSource:Getty 35 of 64
36. Brad "Scarface" JordanSource:Getty 36 of 64
37. DeAndre Jordan, NBA starSource:Getty 37 of 64
38. Tim Lester, NFL starSource:Getty 38 of 64
39. James Mahoney, pulmonologist
39 of 64
Dr. James Mahoney at University Hospital of Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/SXBxNlzApr— Lieutenant Kijé (@BrianLemaire2) May 19, 2020
40. Ellis Marsalis Jr., musicianSource:Getty 40 of 64
41. DeRay McKesson, activistSource:Getty 41 of 64
42. Von Miller, NFL starSource:Getty 42 of 64
43. Donovan Mitchell43 of 64
44. Wisconsin Rep. Rep. Gwen MooreSource:Getty 44 of 64
45. Lloyd Porter, small business owner in Brooklyn
45 of 64
Devastated to hear Lloyd Porter has pass away from covid19. Lloyd was a pillar in Brooklyn. His coffee shop Breadstuy is where I met some of my closest friends. He sometimes hired people with records that couldn't easily find work. He believed in community. Rest well Brother— Blitz Bazawule (@BlitzAmbassador) May 7, 2020
🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/t5Ai3iASt8
46. Charley Pride, country music legendSource:Getty 46 of 64
47. Biden Adviser, Rep. Cedric RichmondSource:Getty 47 of 64
48. Arnie Robinson Jr., Olympian
48 of 64
Arnie Robinson Jr., who won the gold medal in the long jump at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, died on Dec. 2 at his home in San Diego. He was 72. https://t.co/lYnpSbWkzO— NYT Sports (@NYTSports) December 16, 2020
49. Wallace RoneySource:Getty 49 of 64
50. Marcus Smart50 of 64
51. Shaka Smart, University Of Texas Men's Basketball CoachSource:Getty 51 of 64
52. Troy Sneed, gospel singerSource:Getty 52 of 64
53. Oliver "DJ Black N Mild" Stokes Jr.
53 of 64
New Orleans bounce DJ and radio personality Black N Mild has died after testing positive for coronavirus. For the past 25 years, he also deejayed at countless clubs, parties and other private events across the southeast. pic.twitter.com/2e6mnKhiXQ— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 21, 2020
54. Michael Strahan, 'Good Morning America' host, former NFL starSource:Getty 54 of 64
55. Carole Sutton, actressSource:Getty 55 of 64
56. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53Source:Getty 56 of 64
57. Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes57 of 64
58. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers head coachSource:Getty 58 of 64
59. Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA starSource:Getty 59 of 64
60. Jo Thompson, singerSource:Getty 60 of 64
61. Karl-Anthony Towns' parents, Jacqueline Cruz and Karl-Anthony Towns Sr.
61 of 64
Enjoyed chatting with the proud parents of @KarlTowns down here in Florida. Awesome people. pic.twitter.com/xg9v2Hpazz— Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 5, 2017
62. Juan Williams, Fox News HostSource:Getty 62 of 64
63. Randall Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham, AlabamaSource:Getty 63 of 64
64. Zumbi, rapperSource:Getty 64 of 64
Anti-Vaxxing Capitol Riot Lawyer Who Defended Kyle Rittenhouse Is In Grave Condition With COVID-19 was originally published on newsone.com