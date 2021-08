The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Wait a minute , somebody stop Bow Wow before goes to his up and coming meet n greet. While trying a new dew may not be in his better interest. The old school

idea may hurt him, vs help. At least Shad Moss very own mom gave him the Hell no’ once he asked for everyone’s opinion. Slick back for 2021’s number one don’t “dew “.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: