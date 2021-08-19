Stephen A. Smith On Max Kellerman Departure: “So Be It”

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Sports fans have been keeping up with the building tension between ESPN First Take hosts Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman for a while now, with rumors even saying that Kellerman is on his way out the door due to the behind-the-scenes beef.

The Morning Hustle‘s own Headkrack and Lore’l were able to get straight to the point with Stephen himself, and you might even be surprised by his answer.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The news seems to be a bit premature, but an exclusive report by Front Office Sports says if Kellerman does end up leaving, Smith will more than likely not have a daily debate partner and instead bring the heat to ESPN personalities and high-profile guests to the show. Once source even claims, according to FOS, “It could be Stephen A. vs the World.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Although he was a bit tight-lipped on confirming the news of Kellerman’s exit, Stephen did say that personally he actually likes the guy and that rumors of any real-life beef are “an absolute lie.”

Take a look at an exclusive quote he gave to TMH on the subject below:

“[Max Kellerman] has a way of doing things; I have another way. He equivocates a lot — obviously he’s very, very intellectual — and he wants to show you how knowledgeable he is, which is a strategy that a lot of people use in a debate format. I’m the kind of person [whereas] I don’t give a damn — “Here’s where I stand,” “This is the reason why,” [and] “Deal with how I feel.” That’s me!”

He went on to assure Headkrack and Lore’l that his feelings are very “so be it” on whether or not his co-host stays, further adding that he’ll most likely be put in a different area of ESPN given his qualifications. It’s worth noting that ESPN Radio’s Max Kellerman Show has been on air since 2020, in addition to the boxing TV show Kellerman hosts on ESPN2.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Watch the clip from Stephen A. Smith’s conversation with The Morning Hustle below:

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

[DISPLAY-POSTS CATEGORY=”ENTERTAINMENT” POSTS_PER_PAGE=”3″]

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Stephen A. Smith On Max Kellerman Departure: “So Be It” was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: