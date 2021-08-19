Exclusive: Watch Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Talk About Mask Mandates, Protest At His House, COVID19 Vaccines & More!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Jazze Maxie interviews Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins about his mask mandate order issued for Dallas County despite the Executive Order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott banning any mask mandates. He also talks about the importance of getting the Coronavirus vaccine due to the record high infection rates in Dallas County. After Judge Clay Jenkins issued his mask mandate order for Dallas County people have started protesting at Dallas City Hall and at his home. He details how his young daughter was cursed at by an irate protestor. Judge Clay Jenkins says this is not a political war but a war to keep people safe from the Coronavirus. He says he is not trying to take anyone’s freedoms away but only protect the people of Dallas County. He hopes Governor Greg Abbott changes his stance on this issue. He also talks about if he will run for Governor of Texas. Check out the interview below:

What are your thoughts regarding the Mask Mandates in Dallas County?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tests Positive For COVID-19

