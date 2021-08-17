T.I. Got Jokes All Day For Young Thug

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Leave it up to one of the Kings from the South to supply the jokes on the birthday boy Young Thug. Press play and peep the vibes, when Thugga tells T.i. about his transportation plan to the party. Young Thug has been down our timelines quite much in the last couple of days due to his rare drip, of wardrobes. New Pink tree who this? Even Gunna gifted his head huncho and mentor a new whip.

