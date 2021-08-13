DFW
Yella Beezy Back Home After Arrest Mix Up

According to the DFW rapper himself, the police were just “ready ready” to make an arrest. Press play to see why Yella Beezy may be the first rapper to go to jail

over having hand sanitizer. What happened when the hand sanitizer owner came to his defense with proof? Press play for the rundown on what really happen. Allen police department

are suppose to drop charges once the labs comeback, on the sanitizer.

