Yella Beezy Back Home After Arrest Mix Up

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to the DFW rapper himself, the police were just “ready ready” to make an arrest. Press play to see why Yella Beezy may be the first rapper to go to jail

over having hand sanitizer. What happened when the hand sanitizer owner came to his defense with proof? Press play for the rundown on what really happen. Allen police department

are suppose to drop charges once the labs comeback, on the sanitizer.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: