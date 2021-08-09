King Von Receives New Tribute Mural On O-Block, Lil Durk Honors Fallen Friend

Hard to believe it’s almost been a full year since rising rapper King Von was fatally gunned down in Atlanta, GA. The Chicago artist was just cutting his teeth into the game, forging a way out of his troubled past through music, but unfortunately, the world would never get to see Von reach his full potential.
|| RELATED: Twitter Salutes King Von On What Would Have Been His 27th Birthday ||
|| RELATED: King Von “Mine Too” Official Video ||
Since that fateful day in November 2020, the streets of Chicago, as well as his closest industry ties, have worked to keep his name ringing with fans around the world. HotNewHipHop reports that a Chicago artist recently created a new tribute mural for King Von on O-Block. In the image, Von is seen smiling and wearing his popular O-Block chain. DJ Akademiks shared a photo of the mural online.
On Monday (August 9) Lil Durk posted a series of photos in honor of Von’s 27th birthday.
“Happy birthday blooda your name forever live on real hood legend #KingVon,” Durk captioned the pics. In addition to being close friends, Durk and Von both repped the OTF, or Only The Family, record label.
“Bro I will give up everything just to have 1 more conversation with von shit even a hug,” Asian Doll wrote during a series of posts on Twitter. She and Von were romantically linked before his passing. “Nothing has ever broken me but this right here breaking me into pieces. I hope one day I stop feeling like this.”
Prior to his passing, Von expressed admiration for the city in which he’d eventually lose his life. During an interview with Passion of the Weiss, he said leaving his hometown was a way to start anew.
“I love Atlanta because I can live there with no problems and s***, and that’s where there are more rappers. I like Chicago better though because I have my people out there, but the police know me too well in Chicago and there are people that don’t like me.”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
After Being Booted From Major Events, DaBaby Pens Formal Apology & Twitter Says 'Too Late'
After Being Booted From Major Events, DaBaby Pens Formal Apology & Twitter Says 'Too Late'
1.
1 of 10
An Apology from DaBaby after justifying and doubling down on his comments THREE times and losing 4 engagements is not an apology, it’s an attempt to save his dying career. pic.twitter.com/pdwGfO7c75— Antravis Bisou (@revivemilestone) August 2, 2021
2.
2 of 10
DaBaby apology is hilarious because not only do we know he’s only doing it because he’s losing money it also dispels all that “IDGAF” posturing he’s been doing so he looks like trash *and* a coward— David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) August 2, 2021
3.
3 of 10
There ain’t no apology DaBaby’s PR team can write that can save him now.— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) August 2, 2021
He stood on that stage and said what he said with his chest. He’s not sorry, he’s just worried about losing more of DaBookings.
4.
4 of 10
If dababy wanted to be educated like he said in that “apology”, he would’ve made an effort as soon as he got off the rolling loud stage… not talk more shit about the people he offended.— Tia 🥭 (@SkrrtOnTia) August 2, 2021
5.
5 of 10
Dababy’s apology— 𝚛𝚒𝚊𝚗. (@ratedRIAN) August 2, 2021
The LGBTQ+ Community: pic.twitter.com/LfZ9OO2vr5
6.
6 of 10
DaBaby's apology is laughably bad. Like...I'd prefer he just not even say anything. pic.twitter.com/UZjQzswqm1— Baby Annette (@yosoymichael) August 2, 2021
7.
7 of 10
The thing about Dababy is he wanted to act like he didnt care until his DaBookings started decreasing and his money started getting effected.— 🤎 (@BBLACKeverythin) August 2, 2021
If ur not sorry thats fine bc ur grown as fuck. Don’t give a backhanded apology and pretend ur sorry. https://t.co/NzzpdkAvvW
8.
8 of 10
Dababy went on a whole twitter rant after his rolling loud and went on live talking abt how he not taking his statement back now he saw his electricity bills and it’s “sorry for my comments made”pic.twitter.com/wy5173UrpO— Niggaola de Haan (@Niggaolas) August 2, 2021
9.
9 of 10
Dababy said WAIT maybe I am sorry LMFAOOOO— ʟᴇᴇᴋᴏ (@leekvision) August 2, 2021
10.
10 of 10
#DaBaby ‘s apology sounded like “I’m sorry but I said what I said and I don’t care but I care a little” pic.twitter.com/B3mC06X3cU— Alana P. 🥀 (@_AyoItsAlana) July 28, 2021
King Von Receives New Tribute Mural On O-Block, Lil Durk Honors Fallen Friend was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com