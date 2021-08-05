Solange Says Wassup With It

Seems like 2021 is full of all types of surprises!

Looks like Blue Ivy’s aunt, Miss Solange, is ready to give fans the BUSINESS according to unreleased songs she performed on her IG Live!

Yes, the same woman who gave us masterpieces like True, A Seat at the Table, When I Get Home, and most recently re-released her project titled “Solo Star” in April of this year! If you missed the mini-concert, check out the clip of our good sis below!

Whew! That room probably smelled like shea butter, apricots, and don’t play with me!

Whatever she has up her sleeve, it’s bound to be filled with NOTHING BUT Good Vibes!

