It’s only been a few days into free agency for the NBA and with all the moves being made fans of the sport are already excited to see the next season get underway to see how things pan out.

Knowing that the 2021-2022 season is going to be an exciting year, Nike has decided to apply their customary retro way of thinking to their upcoming NBA Classic Edition uniforms for three OG franchises and we f-ing love it. Next season the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, and Boston Celtics will be sporting some throwback looks on their threads as Nike has conjured up the ghosts of their pasts to grace their “new” jerseys.

Nike decided to pay homage to those three teams in particular as they were there since the inception of the NBA in 1949 (with the Warriors originally hailing from Philadelphia), so don’t be too upset if your favorite team didn’t get the retro makeover that NY, GS and Boston did.

“Retro uniforms are nothing new in basketball. What is new is how the Nike NBA Classic Edition uniforms intersect with such a pivotal moment in the league’s history,” says Elesban Montoya, Design Director for Nike Basketball uniforms. “A big reason for the merger’s success was the fan support. So this is our spin on historic uniforms, but it’s also an emblem of respect for the fans who rallied for their teams and showed up for the league over the years.”

Though the uniforms are retro in nature as they feature the teams ’46 font, they will of course bare the Nike logo because duh. Nike wants y’all to know they’re responsible for this drip.

Check out pics of the uniforms below and let us know if you’ll be copping when these joints drop in stores and online later on this year.

Nike To Drop “Classic Edition” Retro Jerseys For 3 NBA Teams was originally published on hiphopwired.com

